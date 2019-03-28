Home

Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
MARY GRACE (SHARAK) DORSETT

MARY GRACE (SHARAK) DORSETT Obituary
DORSETT MARY GRACE (SHARAK)

Age 85, of Blackridge, passed away quietly on March 24, 2019. Wife of the late Robert S. Dorsett, Sr.; mother of Janet May Gillis (Mark) and Robert S. Dorsett, Jr.; sister of Helen Miles of Naples, FL, preceded in death by five sisters and a brother; Mary was the grandmother of three. No Visitation. Funeral Mass at St. Bartholomew Church, Penn Hills, Saturday at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., Penn Hills.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
