GEISLER MARY H. (SUNDERLAND)
Age 86, died Sunday, August 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Adam J. Geisler. Dearest mother of Karen Ross, Peggy (Tom) Bashline, Rosemarie (Matt) Popovich, Mary Jo (John) Stawiarski, Nancy (Tom) Paulin and Bill (Angie) Geisler. Mary was preceded in death by brothers Richard, Regis, William, Sherman, Robert Chester, James, and sister Virginia. She is survived by her sister, Lois (Robert) Kraeling, Mary had 12 grandchildren and with their families, five great-grandchildren. Friends received on Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Roman Catholic Parish, 115 Berry St., Pgh, PA 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019