Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 921-1705
MARY H. (SCHEIB) GETTINGS


1921 - 2019
MARY H. (SCHEIB) GETTINGS Obituary
GETTINGS MARY H. (SCHEIB)

Age 97, of the Elliott section of Pittsburgh, died peacefully on Thursday, July 27, 2019, at Oakleaf Personal Care Home in Baldwin. Born December 13, 1921, she was raised along with her brother, Bill, in Carnegie. She married Ralph W. Gettings (late) and lived most of her married life in the West End area of Pittsburgh. She was the beloved mother of Norma Clouse (Keith), Elaine Ryan (Bill), and Mary Lou Hutchison (Stuart); and aunt of Anita Werking (Will); grandmother of Keith Clouse, Tom Ryan, Katie Wheeler (Dan), Paul Brauer (Brandy), and Amy Pasquarelli (Carmen); great-grandmother of Autumn Bulebush-Clouse, Cullen and Emmeline Wheeler, Olivia and Max Brauer, and Benjamin and Samantha Pasquarelli. Mary had many friends and in her early years loved to dance and was especially good at jitterbugging. She was a devoted lifelong member of the Catholic Church. As an active member of the West End Senior Center for many years, she liked to socialize and play bingo. Friends received, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Monday only, at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, at 10 a.m., in St. Philip Church, 50 W. Crafton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15205. Burial to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Glendale. Add a tribute at www.staabfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
