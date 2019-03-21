Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY CAPASSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY H. MARENO CAPASSO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY H. MARENO CAPASSO Obituary
CAPASSO MARY H. MARENO

On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, of Swissvale, age 101. Wife of the late Frank M. Capasso; loving mother of Linda Fotheringham of Swissvale, and Francine Roberts and her husband, Edward of Pleasant Hills; dear Gram of Patrick and wife, Julie, Ashley and husband, Sean, Maria, and Krista. Mary was the last survivor of eight children. She is also survived by her numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. FRIDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Madonna del Castello Roman Catholic Church on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now