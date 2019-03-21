|
CAPASSO MARY H. MARENO
On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, of Swissvale, age 101. Wife of the late Frank M. Capasso; loving mother of Linda Fotheringham of Swissvale, and Francine Roberts and her husband, Edward of Pleasant Hills; dear Gram of Patrick and wife, Julie, Ashley and husband, Sean, Maria, and Krista. Mary was the last survivor of eight children. She is also survived by her numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. FRIDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Madonna del Castello Roman Catholic Church on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019