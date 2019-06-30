Home

McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
MARY H. YOUNG


1946 - 2019
MARY H. YOUNG Obituary
YOUNG MARY H.

On Thursday, June 27, 2019, age 72, of Gibsonia, Pine Twp. Wife of the late Richard B. Young, Jr., mother of Christopher Sean Howison (Mandy), Christine Ann Young and Tracy Elizabeth Sharkey (Matthew), grandmother of Quinlin Grey Howison, Joseph Mathew Sharkey and Nicholas Mathew Sharkey, sister-in-law of Alberta "Puddin" Conkel and nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by a brother, David Franklin Conkel. Friends will be received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave. Mars, PA on Monday from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial in Crossroads Cemetery, Pine Twp., PA. Mary had been a Sales Associate for Macy's at Ross Park Mall. Directions and condolences available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
