HALLORAN, SC SISTER MARY
Sister Mary Halloran, SC (formerly, Sister John Mary) age 92, died at Caritas Christi, the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, on January 9, 2020. A Pittsburgh native, Sister Mary entered the congregation of the Sisters of Charity on September 8, 1949, from Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, Pittsburgh. Preceded in death by her parents, John S. and Ethel (Mattingly) Halloran; a sister, Ursula M. Halloran; a brother, John S. (Jack), a maternal great-aunt, Sister Louis Regina Mattingly, SC; and two maternal cousins, Sisters David Mary Leonard, SC and Rose Virginia Corwin, SC. She is survived by her sister, Rosemarie and brother-in-law, John G. Keane; nieces, Jan Marie Schnable and Sharon Keene, and nephew Brad Halloran. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Seton Hill University and a master's degree in education from Duquesne University. From 1951 until 1974, she taught students of the primary and intermediate levels in schools of the dioceses of Altoona- Johnstown, Greensburg, Pittsburgh and Washington, DC. She was principal of St. Michael School in Pitcairn from 1965 until 1968. In 1974, Sister Mary was appointed secretary of the matrimonial tribunal of the Diocese of Greensburg, a position she held until 1981, when she was named secretary of the congregation, where she served until 1985. She then returned to the Diocese of Greensburg, ministering in a dual position as assessor, advocate and auditor for the matrimonial tribunal while fulfilling duties as director of the office for religious of the Diocese of Greensburg until 1993, when she resigned from the latter position. Sister Mary retired from tribunal ministry in 2003, and volunteered her services at DePaul Center, the administrative offices of the Sisters of Charity. Considering her years of religious life, Sister Mary reflected, "I am grateful to God for the gift of faith, the grace of perseverance and the generous support of others, all of which helped me to face the challenges, both personal and communal, of life in this world. I believe, as did Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, "He is with me, and what can I fear. I look neither behind nor before, only up." Arrangements:
Visitation: Sunday, January 12 2 – 7 p.m.
Monday, January 13 9 – 10:30 a.m.
Vigil: Sunday, January 12 7 p.m.
Funeral: Monday, January 13 10:30 a.m.
CARITAS CHRISTI MOTHERHOUSE, Mt. Thor Road Greensburg, PA 15601. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity, De Paul Center, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For more information, visit the website, www.scsh.org.