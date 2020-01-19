|
HENN MARY (MERZ)
Age 60, of South Park, passed away peacefully and put her trust in the Lord taking His hand into heaven on Friday, January 17, 2020, surrounded by family. Mary is the beloved mother of Jacquelyn Henn, Elliott (Shannon) Henn and Nathan Henn; loving grandmother of Derek, Ava, Eli and Rosalie; cherished sister of Brenda (Bob) Katafiasz, George Merz, Carol (the late Paul) Uranker, Janet (August) Michler, Michael Merz, Lori (Brian) Allen and Jennifer Olsen; also survived by her many nieces and nephews and Elliott, the father of her children. Mary was passionate about her faith and closest with her Christian sisters at The Bible Chapel. Family and friends are welcome from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211). A service to celebrate her life will be held at The Bible Chapel on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Bible Chapel, 300 Gallery Drive, McMurray, PA 15317 or Washington Christian Outreach, 119 Highland Ave., Washington, PA 15301. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020