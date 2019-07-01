PLECENIK MARY I. "MARIE" (FRYDRYCH)

Age 96, of East McKeesport, died Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born May 19, 1923 in South Wilmerding, a daughter of the late Antonio and Mary (Dlugosz) Frydrych and was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Stephen C. Plecenik and brothers, Blanchard, Edward, Henry, and Chester Frydrych. Marie was an employee of Westinghouse Airbrake Co., Wilmerding from the early 1940's until she married her husband in 1949. She was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church and was an avid bowler with her husband at Great Valley Lanes. She was very proud of her Polish heritage. Surviving are her children, Marian (Art) Belotti and Mark Plecenik; her grandchildren, Christina (Marty) Moyer and Annette (Nathan) Suwalski; three great-grandchildren, Breanna and Dylan Suwalski and Levi Moyer; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday in St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to thank the management and staff at Marian Hall Home for all the kind and compassionate care shown to their mother. Those wishing may contribute to School Sisters of St. Francis, Attn: Benevolent Fund, 934 Forest Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15202.