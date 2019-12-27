|
FRANK MARY ISABELLE
Mary Frank, 93, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born October 23, 1926, Mary grew up in Clark Summit, PA with her parents and younger brother, Phil. She was active in the Girl Scouts and achieved the Gold Award, the most prestigious award that Girl Scouts can earn. She attended Tufts University in Medford, MA, earning a degree in early childhood education. Subsequently, she received a master's degree in early childhood education from Duquesne University. This education led to a long career in teaching children with special needs. She taught children ages 3-5 at St. Joseph's College Preschool. Later she moved to Pittsburgh, PA, where she worked in special education for over 25 years, primarily at The Children's Institute. For a short period of her teaching career, she brought a lamb into her classroom. Mary did indeed have a little lamb! In retirement from teaching, Mary volunteered as a docent at The Frick Pittsburgh as well as an architectural tour guide at Calvary Episcopal Church, where she was an active member. While Mary loved Pittsburgh, large parts of her summers were spent on Cape Cod in the small town of Mattapoisett. For many years she brought her nieces and nephews to Mattapoisett for weeks of exploration and summer fun in a house they always called SuSeSa, short for Sun, Sea, & Sand. In addition to teaching and travel, Mary was an avid reader, a music and art lover, and she was always interested in playing and watching tennis. She was often available for a thorough recap of big matches. Possessing an imaginative and playful soul, Mary combined these traits with her extensive experience in working with young children to write and self-publish her first children's book, Gilbert the Giraffe, at age 90. Mary is survived by her brother, Philip Frank (Gloria) of Pittsburgh, PA; nieces Christy Frank Murphy (Thomas) of Rye, NY and Carla Frank of New York, NY; nephews Phil Frank of New York, NY and Steve Frank (Sarah) of Pittsburgh, PA; great-niece and goddaughter Meaghan Murphy of Baltimore, MD; great-nieces Bridget Murphy of Denver, CO, Meredith Evans (Dane) of New York, NY, and Claire Frank of Pittsburgh; and great-nephew Wyatt Frank. Arrangements for a "Celebration of Life" are being made for the early part of 2020 and will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Episcopal Church (315 Shady Lane, Pittsburgh, PA, 15206, (412) 661-0120, www.calvarypgh.org) or to , (Donation Processing , P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, 1-800-708-7644, https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1347&np=true). Calvary Church was a community that Mary was actively part of, admired, and that has been incredibly supportive of Mary's spiritual journey even when she could no longer attend Sunday services in-person. Raising money for Parkinson's research was a cause that Mary was passionate about after receiving Deep Brain Stimulation at the University of Pittsburgh with great results.