MARY J. (ALEXANDER) BARNO

MARY J. (ALEXANDER) BARNO Obituary
BARNO MARY J. (ALEXANDER)

Of Delmont, formerly of Turtle Creek, age 92, on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Barno. Loving mother of Mary Ann (the late Sam) McDonald of Monroeville. Adored grandmother of Darian (Cheryl) Horn of TX and Dana Horn of Lower Burrell. Cherished great-grandmother of David and Christopher Horn. Sister of Annie (late Angelo) Cencia. Preceded in death by siblings; Paul Alexander, Carmella Chancio, Owen (surviving spouse, Janine) Alexander, Lawrence (surviving spouse, Marian) Alexander, and Patricia Sheridan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was an avid bingo and lottery scratch off player and loved to watch wrestling. Friends welcome Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m. Mary will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019
