Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY GETTEMY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY J. GETTEMY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY J. GETTEMY Obituary
GETTEMY MARY J.

Age 101, of Robinson Township, passed on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Wife of the late George C. Gettemy; mother of Thomas G. Gettemy; grandmother of Michelle Grimm and Christin Crisman; great-grandmother of Cale, Zachary, Robert, Cheyenne, Alex, Chase, and Trinity Ann; great-great-grandmother of Myah; daughter of the late Floyd W. and Blanche R. Gourley; sister of the late Pauline B. Gourley. Family and friends are welcome on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Funeral Service on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10 a.m., both at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136. Interment to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Union Presbyterian Church, 6165 Stuebenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.