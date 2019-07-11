|
GETTEMY MARY J.
Age 101, of Robinson Township, passed on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Wife of the late George C. Gettemy; mother of Thomas G. Gettemy; grandmother of Michelle Grimm and Christin Crisman; great-grandmother of Cale, Zachary, Robert, Cheyenne, Alex, Chase, and Trinity Ann; great-great-grandmother of Myah; daughter of the late Floyd W. and Blanche R. Gourley; sister of the late Pauline B. Gourley. Family and friends are welcome on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Funeral Service on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10 a.m., both at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136. Interment to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Union Presbyterian Church, 6165 Stuebenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019