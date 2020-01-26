Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
MARY HABAJEC
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:30 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
MARY J. (ROBERTS) HABAJEC


1930 - 2020
MARY J. (ROBERTS) HABAJEC Obituary
HABAJEC MARY J. (ROBERTS)

Age 89, of Lawrenceville, on Friday, January 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Habajec; loving mother of Dennis J. (Bernadette) Habajec and the late William G. Habajec; cherished grandmother of Chris (Yvonne) Habajec and Michele (Andy) Blasco; devoted great-grandmother of Adam Habajec, Paige Habajec, Faith Blasco and Jackson Blasco. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
