HABAJEC MARY J. (ROBERTS)
Age 89, of Lawrenceville, on Friday, January 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Habajec; loving mother of Dennis J. (Bernadette) Habajec and the late William G. Habajec; cherished grandmother of Chris (Yvonne) Habajec and Michele (Andy) Blasco; devoted great-grandmother of Adam Habajec, Paige Habajec, Faith Blasco and Jackson Blasco. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020