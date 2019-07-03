Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
MARY J. KELCHA


1924 - 2019
MARY J. KELCHA Obituary
KELCHA MARY J.

Age 94, of Allison Park,formerly of the North Hills and Sharpsburg on June 29, 2019. Former wife of the late Frank R. Kelcha; mother of Mary F. Walters, Kathleen Todoric (the late Steve) and Frank R. Kelcha (Stephanie Wellons); grandmother of Gary, Gregory, Kurt, Alex, Erin, Angelic, Rachel, and Leah; great-grandmother of four; sister of Agnes Drinski, John McCann, Kathleen Koslof, and the late Dr. Thomas McCann (surviving wife Jean) and Jerome McCann; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was a long time employee of Gimbels Department Store and a member of the RE Club in Sharpsburg and was also a longtime member of St. Juan Diego Parish in Sharpsburg. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to The 600 River Ave. Ste. 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
