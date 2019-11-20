|
McGRAW MARY J. (MAZZA)
Of Brookline, formerly of Uptown, on Monday, November 18, 2019. Beloved mother of Linda McGraw (husband, David Petty), James McGraw (Maureen) and John McGraw (Lisa); sister of Joanne Mazza, Vincent Mazza (Nancy) and Gilda Mazza; also seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Many thanks to the staff of Senior Life and Uniontown Healthcare Center for their care and support. www.deborfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019