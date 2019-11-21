Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY McGRAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY J. (MAZZA) McGRAW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY J. (MAZZA) McGRAW Obituary
McGRAW MARY J. (MAZZA)

Of Brookline, formerly of Uptown, on Monday, November 18, 2019. Beloved mother of Linda McGraw (husband, David Petty), James McGraw (Maureen) and John McGraw (Lisa); sister of Joanne Mazza, Vincent Mazza (Nancy) and Gilda Mazza; also seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Many thanks to the staff of Senior Life and Uniontown Healthcare Center for their care and support. www.deborfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -