MILLER MARY J.
Age 93, on Tuesday April 9, 2019. Wife of the late Edward A. Miller; sister of the late Stella Szczerba and Stanley Sterba; niece-in-law of Helena Sulick; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday 2-5 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third Street, Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in All Saints P.N.C. Church on Monday at 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the All Saints P.N.C. Church building fund, 500 Fifth Street, Carnegie, PA 15106.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019