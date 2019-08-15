Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
MARY SWENCKI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY SWENCKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY J. (GALDA) SWENCKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY J. (GALDA) SWENCKI Obituary
SWENCKI MARY J. (GALDA)

Age 91, of Polish Hill, on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus M. Swencki, Sr.; loving mother of Thaddeus M. (the late Malia) Swencki, Jr. and John R. (Noreen) Swencki, Sr.; also survived by 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. Mary was one of eight children of the late Walter and Josephine (Mieszkowski) Galda. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street., Lawrenceville on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now