SWENCKI MARY J. (GALDA)
Age 91, of Polish Hill, on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus M. Swencki, Sr.; loving mother of Thaddeus M. (the late Malia) Swencki, Jr. and John R. (Noreen) Swencki, Sr.; also survived by 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. Mary was one of eight children of the late Walter and Josephine (Mieszkowski) Galda. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street., Lawrenceville on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019