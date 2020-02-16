|
GALLAPAGA MARY JANE
Age 93, of Shaler, peacefully passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. Sister of Shirley (David, Sr.) Cox and the late Frances Gallapaga, Rita (Bob) Healy and John (surviving Nancy) Gallapaga; aunt of Luann, Judy, Lisa, David, Jr., Linda, Keith and late Vincent of California; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. Mary Jane was a longtime employee of Bell of PA/Verizon. Aunt Mar was well known for working in her beautiful garden and her artichoke parties. Service and Interment private. Arrangements by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020