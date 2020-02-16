Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
MARY GALLAPAGA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JANE GALLAPAGA

MARY JANE GALLAPAGA Obituary
GALLAPAGA MARY JANE

Age 93, of Shaler, peacefully passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. Sister of Shirley (David, Sr.) Cox and the late Frances Gallapaga, Rita (Bob) Healy and John (surviving Nancy) Gallapaga; aunt of Luann, Judy, Lisa, David, Jr., Linda, Keith and late Vincent of California; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. Mary Jane was a longtime employee of Bell of PA/Verizon. Aunt Mar was well known for working in her beautiful garden and her artichoke parties. Service and Interment private. Arrangements by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
