GRAHAM MARY JANE "JAY" (BROWN)

Age 95, on Friday, April 26, 2019 of Baldwin Boro. Wife of the late Thomas B. Graham; beloved mother of Gladith Campion, Thomas B. Graham, Jr. (Deborah Gleason), Trude L. Graham, Jayme Graham, David B. Graham (Laurie S.), Richard H. Graham (Darlette Navrotski) and Roy G. Graham (Janet A.); also survived by six grandchildren, spouses; and three great-grandchildren; sister of Donna Mondik. Mary Jane was preceded by seven siblings. Mary Jane was a published poet, member of the Seasoned Players Drama Group, Past President of a local AARP and a lifetime member of the Spencer United Methodist Church. Friends received Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Spencer United Methodist Church, 117 Spencer Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH). Interment Grace Episcopal Chapel Cemetery, Uniontown, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spencer United Methodist Church. Send condolences to readshawfuneralhome.com