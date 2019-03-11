Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
MARY JANE HAAG

MARY JANE HAAG Obituary
HAAG MARY JANE

On Friday, March 8, 2019, Mary Jane, age 93, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Crafton and Penn Hills. Beloved wife of the late Frederick W. Haag. Loving mother of Gregory (Diane) Haag,Victoria (Jim) Daniels and Frederick K. (Charles Christen) Haag; survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Tuesday 2-4 and 6 p.m., until the time of the funeral service Tuesday at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Private interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. If desired, memorials may be made to The ., 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pgh., PA 15222.


hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
