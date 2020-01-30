|
HARTNER MARY JANE (TAU)
Age 94, of Mt. Washington. Beloved Wife of the late Raymond J. Hartner, Jr.; loving mother of Suzanne D. Harper; loving grandma of Heather (David Mack) Harper; cherished great-grandma of Tryston Leszczynski; beloved sister of Laura "Sis" Sanner, Patricia Tietz and the late David Tau, Bonnie Adams, Fred Tau and Sally Pfister; also survived by nieces, nephews and her beloved Gracie Mae and Thomas. Mary Jane loved going to the Mt. Washington Senior Center, Amusement Parks, Family Reunions, and feeding the birds and critters. Family and friends welcome Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., 412-381-3345 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 12 noon. Burial to follow in Mount Lebanon Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020