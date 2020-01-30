Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WM. SLATER & SONS
301 Virginia Ave
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WM. SLATER & SONS
301 Virginia Ave
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WM. SLATER & SONS
301 Virginia Ave.
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WM. SLATER & SONS
301 Virginia Ave.
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
WM. SLATER & SONS
301 Virginia Ave.
MARY JANE (TAU) HARTNER

MARY JANE (TAU) HARTNER Obituary
HARTNER MARY JANE (TAU)

Age 94, of Mt. Washington. Beloved Wife of the late Raymond J. Hartner, Jr.; loving mother of Suzanne D. Harper; loving grandma of Heather (David Mack) Harper; cherished great-grandma of Tryston Leszczynski; beloved sister of Laura "Sis" Sanner, Patricia Tietz and the late David Tau, Bonnie Adams, Fred Tau and Sally Pfister; also survived by nieces, nephews and her beloved Gracie Mae and Thomas. Mary Jane loved going to the Mt. Washington Senior Center, Amusement Parks, Family Reunions, and feeding the birds and critters. Family and friends welcome Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., 412-381-3345 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 12 noon. Burial to follow in Mount Lebanon Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
