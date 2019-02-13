LAUS MARY JANE (DeLEONARDO)

Age 94, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at The Willows, Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont. Beloved wife of the late Gene A. Laus, Sr.; loving mother of Gene A. Laus, Jr. (Cathy), Sandra Heck (John), Rick Laus (Marcia), Valerie Lawrence (Tom), and Daniel Laus (Sherri); treasured Nunna to grandchildren, JP (Brittany) and Eric Laus, Melody Gatto (John) and Mandy Sambol (Rohn), David, Kara, Justin, Shane, and Brandon Laus, the late Amy and Kevin Laus; great-grandmother of Ryan Gatto, Rohnny, and Neko Sambol; survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members; Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Antoinette and Michael DeLeonardo; sisters, Angie D'Ottavio, Helen Nitti (Dominick), Jane Pellegrino (Clem), and Eva Aversa (James). Mary enjoyed the many friends she made in the 20 years she attended ceramics class at the Penn Hills Senior Center, and one of her greatest joys was making Italian dinners for her family. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Mass at St. Susanna Church, Friday at 10 a.m.