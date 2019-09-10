Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Green Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1222 Muldowney Ave
Lincoln Place, PA 15207
(412) 464-4377
MARY JANE (SACCO) MAHER

MAHER MARY JANE (SACCO)

On September 6, 2019, age 91, of Lincoln Place. Mary Jane was born in Hays; the daughter of the late Nicholas and Therese Sacco.  She was a retired server for Marriot Hotel's. Beloved wife of the late Claude E. "Dude" Maher; cherished mother of Charles E. Maher. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 2 - 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. at the GREEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATIONS SERVICES of Lincoln Place, 1222 Muldowney Avenue, Pittsburgh 15207 (412-464-4377) where a Funeral Service will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Joe Stump officiating.  Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019
