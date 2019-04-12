PALMER MARY JANE

Mary Jane Palmer, born on March 31, 1922, passed away on April 11, 2019. She is survived by her four sons, Jerry (Mary), Larry (Sandy), Mark (Patty), and Kevin; fourteen grandchildren, Natalie Sandi, Meredith Keller, Kelly Palmer-Plienis, Amey Palmer, Ryan Palmer, Mary Clare Serio, Kristin Wuchter, Kevin Palmer, Mike Palmer, Joe Palmer, Patrick Palmer, Jimmy Palmer, Matt Palmer, and Megan Palmer; and ten great-grandchildren, Kylie Palmer Hewitt, Teagan Keller, Sophie Keller, Tyler Palmer-Plienis, Cole Palmer-Romeo, Erin Palmer, Agnes Keller, Avery Keller, Leah Palmer, and Jaxon Wuchter. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, George Palmer; her parents, Carl and Rose Fisher; her sisters, Betty McGregor and Joanne Whitaker; her brothers, Jerry and Tommy Fisher, and Kevin's wife; daughter-in-law Mariann Palmer. Jane was a native of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and moved to Pittsburgh in 1947 with her husband, George. Jane will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother by her family. Some of the best times were had during family vacations in Myrtle Beach. If there were a hall of fame for baking cookies, Jane would be a charter member. Friends welcome Friday 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd. Scott Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00am Saturday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Carnegie. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Jane's name to the , Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, . www.slaterfuneral.com