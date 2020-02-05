Home

Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
MARY JANE PUGLIANO


1941 - 2020
MARY JANE PUGLIANO Obituary
PUGLIANO MARY JANE

Age 79, lifelong resident of Mt. Washington. On Sunday, February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vittorio Pugliano; loving mother of Nicola (Sandra), Victor (Kelly) Pugliano, and Lisa (Randy) Koslosky; grandmother of Zachary, Simon, Nicholas, Margaret, Matthew Pugliano and Sandra and Victoria Koslosky; great-grandmother of Mason and Cameron; sister of the late Sam P. Loria, Michael Loria, and Peter Loria. Also survived by loving family and friends. Mary Jane was involved with St. Mary of the Mount Parish and School throughout her whole life. She was an active member of the Calabria Club, ISDA, the Red Hats and the St. Mary of the Mount Alumni, as well as other clubs and organizations. She retired from Allegheny General Hospital in 2005. Mary Jane loved to travel, spend time with family and friends, and loved listening to the music of Frank Sinatra. She was a wonderful cook and hostess, always making every visitor feel welcome in her home. Countless people have been touched by her hospitality and good conversation. If desired, contributions to the St. Mary of the Mount Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. Visitations on Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC. 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Friday, 10 a.m. www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
