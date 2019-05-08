RECKER MARY JANE (TOWNS)

Passed away Tuesday evening in the presence of her family to spend more time drinking champagne on the beach with her mother in heaven. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Marie and Edwin Towns; and brother, Eddie. She is survived by her husband, Pete, who proclaims her as the only woman he ever loved; her two children and best friends, Michael (Maria) and Amy Papp (Rich); and her grandchildren, Jordan and Olivia. She also leaves behind her sister, Elizabeth Towns; and her nieces, Megan and Molly. She will be greatly missed. Friends and relatives are welcome to a gathering on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A private interment will take place on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.pittsburghcremation.com.