RODINA MARY JANE (McGREEVY)
Age 86, of Fairfax County, Virginia, formerly of Mt. Lebanon on September 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late LTC Stanley Rodina, US ARMY, James Gemmell, and Arthur Friedberg; loving mother of Joe (Debbie), Tom (Amy), and Paul Rodina; cherished grandmother of Kelcie (Kevin), Stanley (Tina), Bridget (Tim), Tommy, Charlotte, Ris, and Louis; great-grandmother of Austin, Joey, Henry, Ned, Ryan, and Vivian. Mary Jane earned her master's degree from Duquesne University and was an active alumnus of the Duquesne University Tamburitzans. She went on to teach first grade at Foster Elementary School in Mt. Lebanon for over 20 years, after which she retired to Fairfax County, Virginia. Throughout her retirement, she remained an active volunteer with the library and a Eucharistic Minister at Good Shephard Catholic Church in Alexandria, VA. Mary Jane's greatest joy in life was her family and times spent with them, she was as loving and generous a wife, mother, and grandmother as there ever was. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Rd., Mt Lebanon Friday, October 11 from 6-8 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the act.alz.org/donate.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019