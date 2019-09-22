Home

Age 92, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Davis and James Stahl; loving mother of George "Ed" (Denise) Davis, Dale (Kim) Davis, and the late Brice Davis; mother-in-law of Mary Anne Davis; grandmother of Danielle, Christina, Steven, Monica, Christopher, Sheree, Rachel, Ryan, and Justin; great-grandmother of 10. Sister of Robert (Evelyn) Heid, Dave (Robin) Heid, and the late Charles "Bud" Heid. Mary Jane enjoyed a good round of golf. The family wishes to offer a special thank you to the staff at Harmar Village and Interim Hospice for their loving care of Mary Jane.  Friends and relatives will be received at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday Morning 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Private interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.  Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
