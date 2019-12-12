|
|
WILLIAMS MARY JANE
Age 93, of Sewickley passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nellie Crumley; brothers, Percy and Charlie Littlecott; her husband, Ernie; and her beloved grandson, Robby Hague. Mary Jane is survived by her three children, Ann and Rem Behrer, Dick and Jerry Williams, and Susie and Clifford Abercrombie; grandchildren, Brian and Brandi Hague, AnnieElizabeth Hague and Lucy and Ellen Williams. Mary Jane was a lifelong member of St. Stephen's Church where she taught Sunday school, was in the choir and volunteered throughout her life. She was baptized, confirmed, married and will be celebrated at St. Stephens. She worked at Sewickley Valley Hospital for 35 years in the Public Relations Department. This was a great fit for Mary Jane since she was a great people-person and a beloved employee during her career as well as in the community. She was referred to as a Sewickley icon and was proud to say she lived in the same house in Sewickley for all 93 years of her life. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at COLE'S FUNERAL HOME in Sewickley from 4:00-8:00 p.m. A church service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at St. Stephen's Church in Sewickley at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "The Robby Hague Memorial Scholarship Fund," c/o Susie Abercrombie, 101 Crescent Avenue, Sewickley, PA 15143 or a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019