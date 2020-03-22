MILICH MARY JEAN

Mary Jean Milich, 82, of Center Township, Butler County, passed away Wednesday, March 18. Born in Pittsburgh on April 2, 1937, Mary Jean was the daughter of the late William E. and Jean Connolly Blankenstein. Mary Jean was a graduate of Crafton High School and Cornell University. After post-graduate study at Carnegie Mellon University, she taught in the Pittsburgh Public Schools and, following that, was employed as a legal secretary in Pittsburgh and later in Washington, D.C. She returned to Pittsburgh in 1965 to work for the Richard King Mellon Foundation. She retired in the early 1970's to become a full-time mother and homemaker. She was a member of St. Paul R.C. Church, Butler; the Associated Artists of Butler County; and the Pittsburgh Watercolor Society. She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Milich, of Butler; and her sister, Nancy Blankenstein, of Pittsburgh. Mary Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; and her brother Bill Blankenstein. There was no visitation, and funeral services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053. Arrangements by MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 429 Center Ave., Butler. www.martinfh.net