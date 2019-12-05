|
TRUNZO MARY JEAN
Beloved Mary Jean Trunzo passed away on November 26, 2019, at UPMC East after a brief illness. She celebrated her 99th birthday - surrounded by her loving family and friends - just last month. Born in Michigan in 1920, Mary and the Ferraro family, including her sisters, Carolina, Edith and Francis, eventually moved to Vandergrift, Pennsylvania. In 1947, she married Floyd Frank Trunzo, a senior chemical engineer with Westinghouse, and the couple moved to Monroeville to start married life together, where they raised three sons. Floyd and Mary were founding members of North American Martyrs Parish, Monroeville. Floyd, Sr. passed away in 1997 at the age of 80. Mary had a heart of gold, and lived a life of grace and kindness. She leaves behind three devoted sons, James, Floyd and Raymond; daughters-in-law, Candace and Rebecca; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her longtime devoted companion, Robert Quinn. "Mary brought joy to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her," said a family friend. "She will be greatly missed." Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held at North America Martyrs Parish, 2526 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, PA 15146, at 12 noon on Friday, December 6, 2019. Everyone please meet at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek, (412-823-1950).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019