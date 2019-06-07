WHITE MARY JEAN

Age 86, died unexpectedly on May 31, 2019, at home. She was born in Donora, PA, on July 17, 1933, the daughter of Albert and Freda (Whitehead) Emler. Mary Jean was raised in California, PA. Upon graduation from high school, she earned her Bachelor's of Science Degree in Education from California University of Pennsylvania. She went on to earn her Master's in Education Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She taught in the Bethel Park School District throughout her teaching career. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Allen Engle, Jr.; her second husband, Bruce D. White; and her brother, Ray Emler. Surviving in addition to her brother, Robert are her sons, Glen and Douglas; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A service of remembrance will be held this summer. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.