Home

POWERED BY

Services
Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services
425 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 381-3337
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Apostle Parish, St. Sylvester Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY SCHUETZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JEANNE SCHUETZ


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY JEANNE SCHUETZ Obituary
SCHUETZ MARY JEANNE

Of Mt. Oliver passed away on Tuesday, January 21, after a brief illness. Born April 28, 1931, daughter of the late John and Emma (Zimmerman) Schuetz. She was predeceased by her eight siblings and their spouses, Elizabeth Bronder (Edmund), Caroline Meis (Raymond), Howard Schuetz (Peg), Margie Immekus (Biff), Fr. Paul, Harry, Chuck and Fr. Robert Schuetz, OSB, her lifelong best and dearest friend, Dorothy Miller, her nephew, Fr. Joseph Bronder, OSB and niece Mary (Immekus) Reemtsen. Aunt Mary is survived by 23 nieces and nephews who will remember her for her wonderful stories, love of laughter, kindness and generosity, especially her nieces Ruth Bronder, and Martha and Monica Meis. She lived her whole life in Mt. Oliver, never more than a few blocks from the home where she grew up. For many years she worked at the Pittsburgh Press, and then, in her late 50s, began a second career as an infant caregiver at Toddler University, downtown. In her 70s she had a third career at the Arlington Senior Center, assisting adults with dementia. She worked there until she was 83. Aunt Mary loved babies and she loved caring for older people, perhaps because they could appreciate her ability to be unselfconsciously funny and exuberant. She will be deeply missed. A woman of deep faith, her life will be celebrated with a mass of Christian Burial, Holy Apostle Parish, St. Sylvester Church, Friday, January 24 at 10:30 a.m. Everyone meet at the church. Arrangements by TIMOTHY K. SLATER FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. (412-381-3337) 425 Brownsville Rd., Mt. Oliver, 15210. Condolences at www.timothykslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -