|
|
SCHUETZ MARY JEANNE
Of Mt. Oliver passed away on Tuesday, January 21, after a brief illness. Born April 28, 1931, daughter of the late John and Emma (Zimmerman) Schuetz. She was predeceased by her eight siblings and their spouses, Elizabeth Bronder (Edmund), Caroline Meis (Raymond), Howard Schuetz (Peg), Margie Immekus (Biff), Fr. Paul, Harry, Chuck and Fr. Robert Schuetz, OSB, her lifelong best and dearest friend, Dorothy Miller, her nephew, Fr. Joseph Bronder, OSB and niece Mary (Immekus) Reemtsen. Aunt Mary is survived by 23 nieces and nephews who will remember her for her wonderful stories, love of laughter, kindness and generosity, especially her nieces Ruth Bronder, and Martha and Monica Meis. She lived her whole life in Mt. Oliver, never more than a few blocks from the home where she grew up. For many years she worked at the Pittsburgh Press, and then, in her late 50s, began a second career as an infant caregiver at Toddler University, downtown. In her 70s she had a third career at the Arlington Senior Center, assisting adults with dementia. She worked there until she was 83. Aunt Mary loved babies and she loved caring for older people, perhaps because they could appreciate her ability to be unselfconsciously funny and exuberant. She will be deeply missed. A woman of deep faith, her life will be celebrated with a mass of Christian Burial, Holy Apostle Parish, St. Sylvester Church, Friday, January 24 at 10:30 a.m. Everyone meet at the church. Arrangements by TIMOTHY K. SLATER FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. (412-381-3337) 425 Brownsville Rd., Mt. Oliver, 15210. Condolences at www.timothykslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020