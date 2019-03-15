|
JENKINS MARY "MAGGIE"
Of Elizabeth, PA passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. She leaves to cherish her memories children, Yvette Marie Pettiford, Roy F. (Norine) Jenkins, Jr., Lois Jean (Eric) Leggett, Kevin L. (Tina) Jenkins; daughter-in-law, Patricia Jenkins; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 36 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ethel Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 716 Walnut Street, McKeesport where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday. Entombment at the McKeesport & Versailles Cemetery. Arrangements done by the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019