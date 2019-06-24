CORVINO MARY JO (SAMMEL)

Age 62, of North Huntingdon on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home. Born May 10, 1957 in Pittsburgh; a daughter of Mary Murphy-Simmons Sammel and the late Robert Sammel. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a clerk for the United States Post Office. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. Also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Sammel. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Ralph J. Corvino; two daughters, Kristy (Timothy) Collins of Kennedy Twp., Bobbi Jo (Matthew) Rogers of Jacksonville, NC; stepchildren, Annette Gross, Ralph J. Corvino, Jr., Raymond (Heather) Corvino, Marcus Corvino and Justin Corvino; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters and brother, Patricia (Dave) Laepple, Janet (Dave) Porter and Dave (Donna) Sammel. Friends will be received Monday, 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 9:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. To send on line condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.