CORVINO MARY JO (SAMMEL)
Age 62, of North Huntingdon on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home. Born May 10, 1957 in Pittsburgh; a daughter of Mary Murphy-Simmons Sammel and the late Robert Sammel. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a clerk for the United States Post Office. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. Also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Sammel. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Ralph J. Corvino; two daughters, Kristy (Timothy) Collins of Kennedy Twp., Bobbi Jo (Matthew) Rogers of Jacksonville, NC; stepchildren, Annette Gross, Ralph J. Corvino, Jr., Raymond (Heather) Corvino, Marcus Corvino and Justin Corvino; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters and brother, Patricia (Dave) Laepple, Janet (Dave) Porter and Dave (Donna) Sammel. Friends will be received Monday, 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 9:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. To send on line condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019