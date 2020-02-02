Home

Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
(412) 881-2300
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
St Sylvester's Parish of Catholic Community of South Pittsburgh
1934 - 2020
Aunt Jo, 85, passed away on January 3, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on October 31, 1934. Beloved daughter to the late William John and Mary Theresa Barry. Loving wife of 43 years to the late William T. Price. Survived by her nieces and nephew, Melanie Teresa (Barry) Barbee, Kathleen Nelly (Barry) Waag, Josie (Barry) Everett and William Kevin Barry; and eight grandnieces and grandnephews. She also is survived by a large Irish clan in County Cork: Courtmacsherry and Barryroe respectively. Mary Jo worked as a loan officer for PNC bank and was quick to use her sense of humor and wit with everyone she met. She was a dedicated Steelers fan and loved cats. Pittsburgh was her home and she a lifetime member of the Brentwood Borough community. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother William David Barry of Arizona. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, from 9 - 10 a.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES; 2935 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at St Sylvester's Parish of Catholic Community of South Pittsburgh. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

