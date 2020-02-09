|
RODGERS MARY-JO
Mary-Jo Rodgers, age 61, of Mars, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township following a long fight against Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born in Groton, CT, on January 11, 1959, she was the daughter of the late William Patrick and Mildred Helen Esswein Rodgers. Mary-Jo graduated from East Lyme High School and attended Kent State University on a field hockey scholarship as she earned her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. She enjoyed a remarkable and colorful career as a federal law enforcement agent, blazing the trail as one of the few female Secret Service agents assigned to the presidential protective detail. She went on to serve on the Inspector General's staff of several federal agencies. Mary-Jo loved to share stories about her experiences with family and friends and never failed to add a touch of humor. She was an avid sewer, reader, and dessert connoisseur. She adored her beloved goldendoodle, Gracie, and no doubt received an enthusiastic welcome in Heaven from her first baby, Chance - the most mischievous chocolate lab ever! While she had many jobs and positions in life, Mary-Jo's defining role was being a mother. She loved spending time with her daughters and attending their soccer games and musicals. Surviving are her daughters, Hayley and Erin Rodgers, both of Mars; two sisters, Ann "Kathy" Blakeley (Edward "Butch") of Baden and Patrice Rodgers-Chiu (Max) of Brooklyn, CT; a brother, Shawn Rodgers of Naugatuck, CT. She was the aunt of Kara and Shawn, Darren and Jes, and Quin and Keeling. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 15th at North Way Christian Community Church in Wexford. Friends will be received starting at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rodgers Family Memorial Fund, PO Box 185, Mars, PA 16046-0185. Arrangements are under the direction of MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA, and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020