MARY JOAN (KAPOLKA) BELASCO

MARY JOAN (KAPOLKA) BELASCO Obituary
BELASCO MARY JOAN (KAPOLKA)

Age 77, of Beechview, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Beloved wife of 53 years to David A. Belasco; daughter of the late James and Mary (Kanchy) Kapolka; loving mother of David and Christopher Belasco; cherished grandmother (GA) of Hallie and Davey Belasco; dear sister of Janet Prilla, James (Kathleen) Kapolka, and the late Carol (Ray) Connolly; very dear friend of Carol Chase; and loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends welcome MONDAY 2-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. TUESDAY in St. Pamphilus Church, 948 Tropical Ave., Pgh, PA 15216. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019
