BELASCO MARY JOAN (KAPOLKA)
Age 77, of Beechview, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Beloved wife of 53 years to David A. Belasco; daughter of the late James and Mary (Kanchy) Kapolka; loving mother of David and Christopher Belasco; cherished grandmother (GA) of Hallie and Davey Belasco; dear sister of Janet Prilla, James (Kathleen) Kapolka, and the late Carol (Ray) Connolly; very dear friend of Carol Chase; and loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends welcome MONDAY 2-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. TUESDAY in St. Pamphilus Church, 948 Tropical Ave., Pgh, PA 15216. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019