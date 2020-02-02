|
|
ROWAN MARY JOAN
Age 88, of Mt. Lebanon, on Wednesday January 29, 2020. Wife of the late John P. Rowan, Sr.; mother of John P. (Susan) Rowan, Jr.; grandmother of Mason Ann and Jack Devlin Rowan; sister of the late John Devlin. Joan, as she was known to her family and friends, was a dedicated wife, loving mother, and proud grandmother. She volunteered with the Mt. Lebanon PTA, culminating as the PTA President of Mt. Lebanon High School, while her son John was a student there. She was fiercely loyal to her hometown of Pittsburgh. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, and except for a brief stint in Houston, TX, lived there her entire life. Joan was very fortunate to be physically active for the vast majority of her 88 years. Not only did she play golf and ski, but she took up bowling after her 80th birthday. However, Joan was happiest showing off her hometown to her grandchildren, taking them to Pirates and Penguins games, the zoo, the Children's Museum, and Kennywood Park. There will be no services immediately, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. If desired, memorials may be made to Family Hospice, where Joan volunteered, 50 Moffett St. Pittsburgh, PA 15243. laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020