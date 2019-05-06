Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
SHERIDAN MARY JOAN

Age 76, of Bethel Park, formerly of Carnegie, on May 3, 2019. Daughter of the late Francis and Lucille Sheridan; beloved sister of the late Robert, Daniel, Jack and Margie Sheridan and Betty Lane; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Ms. Sheridan was a graduate of Marywood College, Scranton and a retired Chartiers Valley school teacher. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 10 a.m. at Holy Child Parish, Bridgeville. Memorials may be made to or Light of Life Mission. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 6, 2019
