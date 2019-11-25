Home

More Obituaries for MARY HOLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JOHANNA (NASH) HOLL

MARY JOHANNA (NASH) HOLL Obituary
HOLL MARY JOHANNA (NASH)

Age 83, of Crafton, peacefully passed with her family by her side on November 20, 2019. Loving wife of the late George C. Holl; beloved daughter of the late William and Frances (Deely) Nash; cherished mother of Bernard (Kim), George (Tommie) and Susan Holl, Julie Bradford (Ray) and Michael Holl (Sue); adoring grandmother of Ben and Andy (Ashley) Kehoe, Kurt Holl (Jess), Ryan Holl Albright (Tim), Bruce and Brandon Burger, Amanda, Madison and Shawn Hall; and two precious great-grandchildren, Kylie Thomas and Regan Albright; treasured sister, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services private per Mary's request. The family would like to thank Gallagher Hospice for their loving care of Mary and request, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Gallagher Hospice in her memory. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
