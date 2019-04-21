LOCKARD MARY JOHANNE SMITH (ROZMAN)

Mary Johanne Smith (Rozman) Lockard, age 90, died peacefully at her home in Marietta, GA, on March 31, 2019. Known as "Jo", she spent her first 60 years in Pittsburgh, PA, where she raised her family and pursued a career in social work with the State of Pennsylvania. She retired to Key West in 1989, where she enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, and local activities of island living. She is survived by her sons, Richard "Smitty" Rozman (Connie) and Dale Rozman (Kenny Cabrera); her daughters, Liz Rozman Maddern (Martin, deceased) and Christine Rozman Emkin (Leroy); her grandchildren, Max Rozman (Meagan), Audrey Rozman Harrell (Ethan), and Emily Rozman; and her great-grandson, Atticus Rozman. Jo, with her keen sense of style and vivacious demeanor, will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and the group with whom she "trudged the Road of Happy Destiny". There will be a private memorial to honor her magnificent life.