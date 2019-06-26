COLLINS MARY JOY

Age 79, of Shaler passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald Collins; loving mother of Deborah Pricener (William), Rebekah Scheid (Jack), and Lydia Kleinschnitz (Scott); cherished grandmother of Emily (Angelo), Mary, Andrew, Kathryn, Jennifer, Alexandria and Anna; cherished great-grandmother of Jackson and Charlotte; sister of Stephen Braundel (Betty); also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A service will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Hampton Street, Highland Park on Friday at 10 a.m. Those wishing to attend please gather at the church. Interment to follow at Allegheny Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.