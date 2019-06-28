GARDNER MARY JOYCE (KARRAS)

Age 57, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, following a lengthy illness peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Kenneth Gardner; precious daughter of Joyce Karras and the late Thomas Bayura; sister of the late Paul T. Karras; beloved niece of Nike Bardy, Byron J. Bardy (Judy) and Dr. Gust H. Bardy (Amy). Deeply loved by her sister-in-law, Eileen Karras; niece, Samantha Karras and nephew, Joseph Karras; great-niece, Riley Howells and great-nephew Noah Howells. Mary is also survived by her mother-in-law Patricia Gardner and her sister-in-law Gale Muller (Arthur). She will be missed by her many cousins and friends. Mary was deeply devoted to her Greek Orthodox faith and to her cherished cat, Cuddles. Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2–8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A Trisagion service will be held at 6 p.m. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.