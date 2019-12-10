Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
MARY BEICHNER
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
18765 PA-208
Fryburg, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
18765 PA-208
Fryburg, PA
MARY K. (LAUER) BEICHNER Obituary
BEICHNER MARY K. (LAUER)

Age 95, of Lawrenceville, formerly of Shippenville, on Monday, December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo J. Beichner; loving mother of Leo F. (Audrey) Beichner, the late Mary Ann Cuda and Kathleen R. Beichner; devoted grandmother of Patrick Beichner and Timothy Beichner; daughter of the late Maurice J. and Julia L. (Meehan) Lauer; sister of the late Francis Lauer and M. Andrew Lauer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. There will also be visitation under the direction of the FALLER FUNERAL HOME, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Michael Church, 18765 PA-208, Fryburg, PA 16326 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Joseph Czarkowski presiding. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
