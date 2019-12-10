|
BEICHNER MARY K. (LAUER)
Age 95, of Lawrenceville, formerly of Shippenville, on Monday, December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo J. Beichner; loving mother of Leo F. (Audrey) Beichner, the late Mary Ann Cuda and Kathleen R. Beichner; devoted grandmother of Patrick Beichner and Timothy Beichner; daughter of the late Maurice J. and Julia L. (Meehan) Lauer; sister of the late Francis Lauer and M. Andrew Lauer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. There will also be visitation under the direction of the FALLER FUNERAL HOME, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Michael Church, 18765 PA-208, Fryburg, PA 16326 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Joseph Czarkowski presiding. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019