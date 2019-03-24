Home

MARY K. (BRISCOE) CONNORS

MARY K. (BRISCOE) CONNORS Obituary
CONNORS MARY K. (BRISCOE)

Age 80, formerly of Sheraden, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard J. Connors; loving mother of Kathleen A. Connors (Janice) of Boston, MA, Michael (Kim) and Patrick (Missy) Connors; grandmother of Joshua (Bretta Scott) and Zachary Connors; sister of the late Patricia Liba and William Briscoe. Friends received TUESDAY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh. 15237.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
