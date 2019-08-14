|
Age 75, of Mt. Lebanon, on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Henry R. Crooks; daughter of the late John Gerald and Helen Louise (Larkin) Kissane; sister of the late Susan Horvath. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Bernard Church, Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Bernard Angel Fund, 311 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019