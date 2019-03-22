THOMA MARY K. (EISENBERGER)

Age 99, of Penn Hills, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late J. Elwood Thoma. Loving mother of Robert G. (Barbara) Thoma, Kenneth A. (Doris) Thoma and David E. (Joyce) Thoma. Grandmother of Christopher (Marian) Thoma, Jason (Jennifer) Thoma, Julie (Jason) Griswold, Brian (Libby) Thoma, Patrick (Kristina) Thoma and Kaley (Derek) Tickle. Great-grandmother of Jared, Declan, Madalyn, Ayden, Jackson, Tyler, Addison, Travis and Charlotte. Mary was very fond of gardening and music. For many years, she served as a private music instructor and as a volunteer pianist at Seneca Place. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD., FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239 where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the Thoma family suggest memorial contributions to the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, 300 E. Swissvale Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218 or to the Penn Hills Library, 1037 Stotler Rd., Penn Hills, PA 15235.