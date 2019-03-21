KACSMAR MARY (KONIK)

Age 91, on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Southwestern Nursing Care. She had battled Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease for the last several years. Mary was born January 1, 1928 in Homestead, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Sophia Konik. She had an older brother, Stephen Banik, who gave his life in World War II. On August 2, 1948, Mary married Michael Kacsmar Jr., who died on February 15, 1968; survived by her son, Michael (Beverly) Kacsmar of Monroeville, and her daughter, Linda Kacsmar of Homestead; grandmother of Michael (Marina) Kacsmar of DuBois, David Kacsmar of West Mifflin, and Scott Kacsmar of Homestead; great-grandmother of Genesis and Selma Kacsmar of DuBois. The family wishes to thank Southwestern nursing staff for their care and support to Mary since August 2016. Mary loved to cook and bake, especially during the holidays. She was a devout Catholic and fan of the Pittsburgh sports teams. While she lived all 91 of her years in western Pennsylvania, she loved family vacations to Florida. A private service will be held at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., and interment will be at St. Elias Cemetery in West Mifflin. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial contributions are made to the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give

