FARNHAM MARY KATHARINE "MARY KAY"
Passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rolland C. "Rollo" Farnham, Jr. She will be GREATLY missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her children, R. Craig Farnham, III (Marilu), Karen Beese (Michael), Douglas Farnham (Amy); nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Mary Kay was born in Birmingham, AL January 24, 1934. In 1964 the family moved to Pittsburgh. She was active at Christ Episcopal Church, North Hills. She was teacher and taught and served on the Corporation of the Western Pennsylvania Montessori School. Mary Kay and Rollo were active sailors and members of Deep Creek Yacht Club. In 1996 Mary Kay and Rollo retired to New Bern, NC and were active members of Christ Episcopal Church. She volunteered for the Literacy Council and loved gardening, live music and Mahjong. A memorial service will be held on February 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 320 Pollock St., New Bern, NC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020